ITASCA — Doris Marilyn Clark (née Heyen) of Itasca, Illinois, departed this life in the early morning of Monday, Jan.13, 2020, at the age of 88.

Doris was born on Nov. 5, 1931 in Dorchester, Illinois, to Henry and Lois (Dilliard) Heyen.

Between those two dates, Doris lived a very full life.

She was a graduate of Shurtleff College in Alton, Illinois, where she also met her husband of over 67 years, Everett Ellsworth Clark. Everett lived off campus, and wooed her in part by tossing take-out hamburgers up to her open dorm room window for the post-curfew enjoyment of Doris and her roommates. Even in more recent months, Doris and Everett still liked to split a grilled hamburger with pickle and onion.

Doris and Everett were married on Aug. 23, 1952 in Dorchester, Illinois. Together, they lived, first in Alton, then Park Forest, and finally, Itasca, Illinois. True to the phrase "make new friends, but keep the old," Doris made and kept life-long friends in each and every place she lived, be they neighbors, members of her sometimes raucous Bridge Club, or United Methodist Women. She even recognized and chatted with fellow subscribers to the Lyric Opera when they rode the same train into Chicago to see a performance.

Before raising three children (Steven, Stanley, and Sheila) Doris was a PE teacher, and she kept and instilled a lifelong love of sports in her sons and daughter. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and loved to play catch in the back yard; and among other things, taught each of her children (and some of their friends) how to keep a neat and proper baseball scorecard.

From outdoor pursuits like climbing the Indiana Dunes, canoeing on the Current River in Missouri, or staying out on the beach along the Gulf shore until sunset in Longboat Key, Florida; to indoor pursuits, going to see the Radio City Rockettes Christmas show, or performances of Lion King and other Broadway In Chicago offerings.

Doris enjoyed spending all of these times with her family. Her children and grandchildren will always remember working puzzles and playing games of Milles Bornes around the dining room table. Family and friends will remember her Texas Chocolate Cake, her Snickerdoodle cookies and homemade ice cream.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lois Heyen; her sister, Helen McNeel and brother-in-law Dr. Lee McNeel; her brother, Harold Heyen; her sisters-in- law, Suzanne Johnston and Flo Jean Flory; and brother-in-law Don Flory.

Doris is survived by her husband, Everett; son, Dr. Steven Heyen Clark and daughter- in-law Diane; son, Dr. Stanley Everett Clark and daughter-in-law Margaret; and daughter Sheila Marilyn Clark Hanrahan, JD; eight grandchildren, Kevin (Shelbi) Clark, Stephanie (Derick) Schumacher, Jennifer (Mason) Weibel, Matthias and Katharine Clark, and Brendan, Leighty and Brian Hanrahan; as well as two great- granddaughters, Avery Clark and Gwenyth Schumacher; her sister, Maxine and brother-in-law Alex Young; sister-in-law, Lynn Heyen; brother-in-law, Charles Johnston; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives and dear friends.

A Celebration of Doris Clark's Life will take place later in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to, Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence, 901 Martha Street, Elk Grove, IL 60007; or to the Lyric Opera of Chicago — www.lyricopera.org (or call the Donor Records Office at (312) 827-3100).