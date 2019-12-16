GODFREY — Doris Marie Hetherington, 95, died at 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois. Born Aug. 7, 1924 in Alton, she was the daughter of Arthur and Hilda (Schiereck) Schwartzbeck. She married Harold Hetherington on Aug. 20, 1949 in Alton. He preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 2003.

Mrs. Hetherington volunteered in the school library at Lincoln Junior High in Mt. Prospect, Illinois, and was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey, Illinois.

Surviving is a daughter, Carol Bogle of Jacksonville, Illinois; two grandchildren, Michael Bogle (Melissa) of Winter Garden, Florida, and Stacy Golden (Michael) of Palatine, Illinois; two great grandchildren, Joslyn and Brooklyn Golden; and a niece, Sharon Hall of Daytona Beach, Florida.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Scott and Steven Hetherington; and a sister, Bette Jayne Hall.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Jerry MeCaskey will officiate.

Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Special Olympics or Evangelical United Church of Christ.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.