ALTON — Doris Boss Wyatt Johnson transitioned from this life to the one that is everlasting on Friday, Jan. 10th, 2020.

She was born to the union of Robert Lee Wyatt and Sarah Cordelia Foster Wyatt on March 18, 1938 in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Doris was the first-born grandchild on both sides of her family. She was the only grandchild for a number of years, so she was very spoiled.

She was educated in the Alton Public School system. Doris was an excellent student who took pride in her grades. A straight-A student; she earned only two B's in her entire school years. They were both during high school and both in gym class.

Doris professed a belief in Jesus Christ and accepted Him as her personal Lord and Savior. She had attended Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church from the time she arrived in Alton, Illinois, with her grandparents. She convinced her mother and father to join her at Tabernacle. The three of them were baptized together in 1950 under the leadership of the Rev. Binford. Doris worked faithfully in church until her health began to fail her.

She was united in Holy Matrimony in to J.M. Johnson. This union yielded the fruit of five children. They later divorced.

Doris became the first black to work in the Illinois Bell Telephone Company business office in Alton. She was also the first and only black head teller for the same company for which she worked for 22 years. She briefly worked for Regions Bank and TCI Cable before becoming the first black to work for Olin Credit Union (1st Mid-America). She retired after 14 years at 1st Mid-America.

Because she was normally very healthy, Doris hadn't a clue what challenges she would face. She was strong and she fought her maladies tooth and nail to the end.

Visitation for Mrs. Johnson is from 9 a.m. until the funeral at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle MB Church Friday, Jan. 17th . Burial is at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Harrison Funeral Chapel.