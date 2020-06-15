Doris Jouett

GREENFIELD — Doris L. (Sanders) Jouett, 95, of Greenfield, Illinois, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Heritage Health Care in Carlinville, Illinois. She was born March 16, 1925, in Kemper, Illinois, to Charles P. and Freda B. (Rathgeber) Sanders.

She married John L. Jouett, Sept. 2, 1943, in St. Charles, Missouri, and he preceded her in death July 25, 2006.

Surviving is a son, John L. (Fern) Jouett, of Monument, Colorado; and a daughter, Jan Rollins of Greenfield; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Chet) Seward of Denver, Colorado, Kim (Tim) Runkle of Jacksonville, Illinois, and Kraig (Erin) Rollins of St. Charles; also four great grandchildren, Jack and Ella Seward, Tessa Runkle and Graham Rollins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son-in-law, Keith Rollins, and a sister, Deane Spencer.

Known as "Goggy" to her family, she was a member of the Greenfield United Methodist Church. She was a supervisor for Colorcraft in Jacksonville and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune and golf, sewing and crocheting. She was an excellent pie maker.

Private family services will be held and burial will follow at the Medora Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Greenfield United Methodist Church or BJC Hospice and can be mailed to the Shields-Bishop Funeral Home at 604 Walnut St. in Greenfield.

