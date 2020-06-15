Doris Jouett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GREENFIELD — Doris L. (Sanders) Jouett, 95, of Greenfield, Illinois, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Heritage Health Care in Carlinville, Illinois. She was born March 16, 1925, in Kemper, Illinois, to Charles P. and Freda B. (Rathgeber) Sanders.

She married John L. Jouett, Sept. 2, 1943, in St. Charles, Missouri, and he preceded her in death July 25, 2006.

Surviving is a son, John L. (Fern) Jouett, of Monument, Colorado; and a daughter, Jan Rollins of Greenfield; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Chet) Seward of Denver, Colorado, Kim (Tim) Runkle of Jacksonville, Illinois, and Kraig (Erin) Rollins of St. Charles; also four great grandchildren, Jack and Ella Seward, Tessa Runkle and Graham Rollins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son-in-law, Keith Rollins, and a sister, Deane Spencer.

Known as "Goggy" to her family, she was a member of the Greenfield United Methodist Church. She was a supervisor for Colorcraft in Jacksonville and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune and golf, sewing and crocheting. She was an excellent pie maker.

Private family services will be held and burial will follow at the Medora Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Greenfield United Methodist Church or BJC Hospice and can be mailed to the Shields-Bishop Funeral Home at 604 Walnut St. in Greenfield.

Please leave a memory or condolence at shields-bishopfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield
604 Walnut St.
Greenfield, IL 62044
(217) 368-2202
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved