JERSEYVILLE — Doris V. Kadell, 90, passed away on Oct. 12, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Doris was born on Dec. 2, 1928 in Jersey County to Ira & Anna (Kaup) Breitweiser.

She married Richard "Pat" Kadell on Sept. 12, 1951 in Jerseyville. Doris was a secretary at the Jerseyville Farm Bureau and when she retired she started farming at her home. She also worked at Ford Motor Company as a secretary. Doris was a hardworker on the farm throughout her life. She enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. She was an animal lover and had many pets. Doris was loving, kind, and caring to many she knew. She was a member of the Jerseyville, Illinois, Farm Bureau and Holy Ghost Church.

Doris is survived by her son, Jerry (Linda) Kadell of Jerseyville, Illinois; her granddaughters Kristie (Bryan) Hagen and Kimberly Kadell of Jerseyville, Illinois; and her great-grandchild Josie Hagen of Jerseyville, Illinois. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie (Bob) Young, and her niece, Bobbie Ann Young.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 9-11 a.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. at Holy Ghost Church. Officiating will be Father Martin Smith and burial will take place at St. Francis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holy Ghost Church or the Diabetes Association.

Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.