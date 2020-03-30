BUNKER HILL — Doris Emalyn Karnes, 89, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Godfrey, Illinois. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Doris was born on Sept. 4, 1930 to Henry and Cordelia Suhling of Dorchester, Illinois. Doris graduated from Dorchester Elementary School and Shipman High School.

She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill, where she loved being on the altar guild and working at the sausage suppers. She retired from Famous Barr after having worked there from 1979-1999 and then her love of gardening led her to be active on the Beautification Committee in Bunker Hill as well as being a member of the Hemerocallis Society in Macoupin County.

She volunteered at the Staunton Hospital for many years. She loved working in her yard and spending time with her family. Doris enjoyed tending to her bluebird houses and raising her Dachshunds.

Doris was a mother to Virgil Karnes (Sally) of Bunker Hill, Debbie Higgins (John) of Maryville, Illinois, and Denise Hessel (Jim) of Alton, Illinois. She had six grandchildren, Daniel Karnes (Keri), Molly Rosentreter (Brent), Emmy Karnes, Chris Wittman (Jessa), Greg Wittman (Lisa) and Lucas Wittman (Brittany); and eight great-grandchildren, Paige Wittman, Maya Wittman, Ellie Wittman, Chase Wittman, Blake Wittman, Maddy Rosentreter, Colt Rosentreter, Ty Rosentreter; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her sisters, Patricia Viehweg and Elinor Tschauder.

Private family services will be held at Bunker Hill Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Church of Bunker Hill.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill is in charge. Anyone wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.