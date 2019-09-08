WOOD RIVER — Doris Mae Hoffman, 93, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at her home.

Born Oct. 11, 1925 in Alton, she was the daughter of Clarence Richard and Daisy (Etcheson) Noe.

Doris married Arthur C. Hoffman Jan. 14, 1950 in Wood River. He preceded her in death Jan. 13, 2010. Together, they travelled to all 50 states. She and Art were also accomplished roller skaters and roller dancers.

Survivors include two sons, George John (Cheryl) Miller of Moro and Charles (Linda) Hoffman of Glen Carbon; six grandchildren, Scott (Dian) Miller, Christy (Mike) Irving, Carey (Mark) Little, Robert (Robyn) McBrien, Katherine Johnson, and Anne (Dennis) Mitchell; and 15 great grandchildren.

Private services will be held, with burial following at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks.

