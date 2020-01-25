EAST ALTON — Doris "June" (Mitchell) Mosele passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

Born in West Frankfort, Illinois, in 1928 to parents Esther and Vertus Mitchell, she spent her entire adult life residing in the Alton, Illinois, and St Louis, Missouri, area.

In 1962, she married the love of her life, Victor J. Mosele. They lived in the Riverview Park neighborhood of Alton before moving to East Alton in 1977.

June received a BA from Shurtleff College in Alton and a MA from Washington University in St. Louis. She had a long-time career as an educator, teaching English at Soldan and Beaumont high schools in St. Louis and Business English at Roxana High School. June was a model of professionalism for her students. She held leadership positions as a Certified Professional Secretary in the International Association of Administrative Professionals and was a co-sponsor of the Future Secretaries Association. A strong advocate for women, June was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society, an organization that promotes women educators and excellence in education.

June was an active community member. In 2001, she was instrumental in starting the Illinois BJC Hospice program. She served on the board of the Hospice Conference of Southwestern Illinois and remained an active volunteer for 18 years. In 2009, June received the President's Call to Service Award. June was a beloved Elder and Stephen Minister of LoveJoy United Presbyterian Church, formerly College Avenue Presbyterian. She was an avid bridge player, a member of the Red Hat Society, and active in several book groups.

June's heart was filled with love, laughter, family, and friends.

She is survived by her brother, James Mitchell (Pat) of Lawrenceville, Georgia; daughter, Rebecca Carli-Mills (Mike) of Chevy Chase, Maryland; five grandchildren, Carly Laden (Jeff) and Kati Devlin (Shane) of Winnipeg, Canada, Christopher Cockburn (Ania) of Adelaide, Australia, Gracie Mills of New York, New York, and Olivia Mills of Chevy Chase; and five great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Michael, and Matthew Laden, and Charlie and Luke Devlin.

Along with her husband, Victor; her brother, Robert Mitchell (Dorcas) of Lewisburg, West Virginia; and daughter, Ruth Ellen (McPhail) Cockburn (Charles G.) of Winnipeg preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at LoveJoy United Presbyterian Church, 2550 Rock Hill Rd, Wood River, Illinois, 62095 on March 21, 2020 at 3 p.m.

Memorials may be given to her church or The Oasis Women's Center, POB 636, Alton IL 62002.