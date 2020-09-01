1/1
Doris Tegtmeyer
GODFREY — Doris E. Tegtmeyer, 85, passed away at 7:23 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, while at Meridian Village Assisted Living in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

She was born on Nov. 1, 1934, in Campbell Hill, Illinois, the daughter of Theodore and Edna (Gielow) Rohlfing.

On Dec. 31, 1954, while in Campbell Hill, she married George Tegtmeyer.

Doris loved reading, traveling and needlework.

Doris is survived by three daughters, Stephanie Brooks (Randolph) of Whispering Pines, North Carolina, Cary Bartelmo of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Mary Susan Tegtmeyer of Smyrna, Georgia; and two grandchildren, Andrew Bartelmo and Sally Bartelmo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Tegtmeyer; and a son-in-law, William Bartelmo.

Per family's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

A graveside memorial will take place at a later date.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Homes in Godfrey, Illinois, is entrusted with professional services.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey at 6809 Godfrey Rd Godfrey, IL 62035.

Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
