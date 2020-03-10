JERSEYVILLE — Doris L. (Kinder) Weishaar. 89, of Jerseyville, Illinois, passed away Saturday afternoon, March 7, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born Oct. 15, 1930 to the late Walter and Rose Kinder of Golden Eagle, Illinois.

She married Ray Praul of Hamburg, Illinois, on Oct. 16, 1971, he preceded her in death in 1990.

She married Fred Weishaar of Golden Eagle, on April 2, 1991, he preceded her in death on Oct. 4, 1996.

Doris dearly loved her family and friends as well as her beloved and faithful dog Lucy. She enjoyed estate and garage sales shopping and collecting treasures. She volunteered several years in the JCH Resale Shop. Doris was a long-time member of St. Mary's Church in Brussels, Illinois, and later St. Francis Xavier Church in Jerseyville, Illinois. She was a member of Francis Pohlman American Legion Post 685 Auxiliary and Red Hat Ladies.

Doris is survived by one brother, Walter (Gerry) Kinder Jr. of Golden Eagle; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; and her beloved sisters and their spouses, Helen (Tony) Schulte and Virginia (Jerome) Rose; as well as a dear niece, Linda Funk.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday March 13, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels.

Funeral Mass will be Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brussels.

Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Brussels.

Memorials may be made to South Calhoun County Ambulance or St. Mary's Church.