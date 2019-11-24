BETHALTO — Dorotha A. Kappler, 97, went to be with the Lord at 7:14 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at her home, with her family by her side.

She was born on Oct. 8, 1922 in Dardanelle, Arkansas, the daughter of Henry and Frenchie (Marler) Crowe. Both preceded her in death. She married Eugene A. Kappler in Pocahontas, Arkansas, in 1948; he preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 1972.

Dorotha was a cook from 1973 until 1991 in the Bethalto School District. She was a member of the Bethalto United Methodist Church and the neighborhood club. She also had many hobbies that she loved gardening, cooking, baking, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by three sons and their wives, Harold (Julie) Kappler of Bethalto, Mike (Cheryl) Kappler of Bethalto and Roger Kappler of Bethalto; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Kevin (Bernie) Kappler, Lisa (Tim) Vogel, Kristin (Keith) Harris, Kaity Kappler, Thomas (Nicole) Kappler, Amy Oller and Kyle (April) Kappler; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; one nephew, Bruce McConnell of Dardanelle, Arkansas; and three great nieces, Beth, Stephanie, and Susan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and two sisters, Leotta McConnell and Clara Crowe.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to the . Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalschaaf.com.