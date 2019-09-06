ALTON — Dorothy J. Alexander, 70 of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Aug. 29, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospital surrounded by her family.

Dorothy was born on Oct. 20, 1948 in Tchula, Mississippi to the late Rosie Rodgers and Lacy Broomfield, Sr.

Dorothy confessed a hope in Christ and was baptized at Tabernacle Baptist Church in 1956. She attended Alton High School and graduated in 1967. She continued her education at Lewis and Clark College and graduated Nursing School in 1974.

She was United in holy matrimony to Glenn Alexander on Aug. 27, 1978. She later joined Morning Start Baptist Church in 1989. She was employed at St.Anthony's Hospital and Alton Mental Health Center as an LPN until her health failed her in 1989

Dorthy loved family , playing cards, and shopping.

She was preceded in death by her parents Rosie Rodgers and Lacy Broomfield, Sr.; a sister Gloria Brumfield; 2 brothers, Eugene Newman and Lacy Broomfield, Jr.; and an aunt Lilian Mitchell.

She is survived by her husband Glenn Alexander, Sr.; three children, Venus (Aaron) James, Corry (Connie) Faulkner, and Chad (Kaianna) Alexander; six grandchildren, Delancy, Fallon, Jerryd, India, Janay and Zion; great-grandchildren Andre, Aniyah, Aaron, G'saun, Grayson, Madison, Mason, Layla, Amir, Ava and Rylee; one sister, Verdean Robinson; three brothers, Clearance Brumfield, Sr., Jeffery Brumfield, and John Rodgers; mother-in-law, Ruth Robinson; three sisters in laws, Sheila Alexander, Glenda Dupree and Janice (Emmit) Anderson; two brothers-in-law, Willis Alexander, Jr., and Bura Robinson, Jr.; three stepchildren, Keisha, Lance, and Glenn, Jr.; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will convene on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m.

