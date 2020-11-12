ALTON — Dorothy Ann "Dottie" Bertoletti, 91, died at 10:39 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at her residence.

She was born Dec. 16, 1928 in Alton, Illinois, the oldest daughter of the late John M. and Esther Dorothy (Hoekstra) Duvall.

Dottie Ann graduated from Alton High School and was in the last nurse's aide class of 1975 at St. Joseph's Hospital; then was employed in their newborn nursery until her retirement.

She was a longtime member of the Upper Alton Baptist Church and a 50-year-old member of the Eastern Star now of Bethalto, Illinois.

On Oct. 21, 1956 she married Louis Bertoletti and he preceded her in death on June 5, 2009.

Surviving are one son, James Ronnie Bertoletti (Tina) of Fosterberg, Illinois; four grandchildren, Bryan Bertoletti (Jamie) of Prairietown, Illinois, Sandra (Rudy) Zidarevich Roxana, Illinois, James Russell Bertoletti (Jamie) of East Alton, Illinois, and John Louis Bertoletti (Liz) of East Alton; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Florence Ellen Duvall Brandt of Bryan, Ohio, and Velma Jean Duvall Schmidt of Wood River, Illinois; and one brother, John Allen Duvall of Fosterberg.

Along with her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by one son, Kevin John Bertoletti; three brothers, Harold M. Duvall, Alva Vernon Duvall and Reinder H. Duvall; and one sister, Esther Marie Duvall Walkington.

Private graveside service will be at Upper Alton Cemetery with Pastor Brad Donoho.

Memorials may be made to the Upper Alton Baptist Church.

