ALTON — Dorothy L. Christen, age 95, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

She was born Sept. 27, 1923, in Herrick, Illinois, the daughter of John and Bessie (Riley) Stoneburner. She married Joe Christen March 9, 1946 in Taylorville, Illinois and he preceded her in death May 26, 2006.

Dorothy enjoyed politics and keeping aware of current events. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Sharon and Larry Spears of Godfrey, Illinois and JoAnn and Bob Hinkle of Dorsey, Illinois; a granddaughter, Kristen Spears of Alton; four nieces and nephews, Susan and Bill Hauser of Ellisville, Missouri, David and Sue Barker of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Sandra Welch of Alton, Ed and Gail Weichbrodt of Bunker Hill, Illinois and Dr. Wendle Musser of North Carolina.

In addition to her husband, Joe; she is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and two sisters.

Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 6 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

Burial will take place in Valhalla Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.

