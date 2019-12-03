EAST ALTON — Dorothy N. Cook, 82, passed away at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at her residence. She was born on Aug. 8, 1937, in Mississippi. She married Tommy Cook on June 15, 1956, and he preceded her in death on May 1, 1991.

Dorothy was formerly employed at Venture where she worked in the ladies department and the service counter. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in East Alton, Illinois where she was an active member, taught Sunday School and worked in the office.

Survivors include a daughter, Carol Jones of East Alton; a son, Michael Cook of East Alton; three grandchildren, Kandice Jones, Brandi Jones, and Kenneth Jones; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Molly and Nancy Carol; and many other extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her great grandson, Chance Shewmake; along with two brothers, and two sisters.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 10 a.m.until time of services at noon on Friday, Dec. 6, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois.

Pastor Tony Nickel and Rev. Tim Keller will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to BJC Hospice of Alton and will be accepted at the funeral home.

