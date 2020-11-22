1/1
Dorothy Crum
KANE — Dorothy Louise Crum, 80, died at 5:42 a.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab.

She was born in Coleman, Texas on April 25, 1940 and was the daughter of William "Bill" and Lee (Benthol) Robertson.

She married Thomas Crum on February 14, 1970, and together their marriage was blessed with 50 years, prior to his passing on October 10, 2020.

Dorothy obtained her teaching degree and was employed by Jersey CUSD 100, where she would later retire in 1998. In her free time, Dorothy enjoyed bird watching and you could always find her with a book in her hand.

Surviving are her children and their spouses, April and Steve Mayerhofer of Altamont, Illinois., Danielle and Joe Brown of Kane, Norman and Kimmie Crum of Hillsboro, Ohio, Coquocia Gover of Dade City, Florida, and Ronald Crum of Bowling Green, Missouri; two sisters, Wanda Lodholz of Nashville, Tennessee and Sylvia Cannon of Winfield, Missouri; a brother and his wife, Jerry and Beverly of Eunice, Texas; 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Sue Young, Virginia Roemisch, and Angela Benthol.

Per her wishes, cremation rights will be accorded and burial will take place at a later date.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
