Obituary
Dorothy Dale


DALE

COTTAGE HILLS — Dorothy L. "Dotty" Dale, 78, passed away at 5:07 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at her residence. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of funeral services at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 22 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following the funeral services. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Forest Homes and will be accepted at the funeral home. Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Pitchford Funeral Home
2555 Vaughn Road
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 259-6462
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
