DALE
COTTAGE HILLS — Dorothy L. "Dotty" Dale, 78, passed away at 5:07 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at her residence. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of funeral services at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 22 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following the funeral services. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Forest Homes and will be accepted at the funeral home. Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.