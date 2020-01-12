CARROLLTON — Dorothy Deverger, 90, passed away on Jan. 10, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

She was born July 19, 1929 to Alvin and Wanda (Newingham) Camerer in Greene County, Illinois. Dorothy married Howard Deverger on July 24, 1969 in Effingham, Illinois. Dorothy was the owner and operator of the Hardin Drive In.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters: Taunya McGowen and companion John Baker of Carrollton, Tina Marie Smith of Carrollton, and Pam and George Barker of Delhi; her sons: Kevin and Delza Osterman of Kampsville and Roger Deverger and companion Linda Boda of Jerseyville; her daughter-in-law: Lyla Deverger of Springfield; her 16 grandchildren; and her 19 great-grandchildren. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sons: Gilbert Osterman and Claude Deverger; her daughters: Carolyn and Linda Sue Osterman and Sharon Bailey; her grandsons: Tim Bailey and Uriah Osterman; and her siblings: Earl Camerer, Harold Camerer and Clara Hausmann.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 4-8 p.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home, the Rev. Rod Connell officiating. Burial will take place at Fieldon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home for a monument to mark her and her husband's grave.

Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.