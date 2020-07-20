Dorothy East

JERSEYVILLE — Dorothy Ann East, 91, died at 2:10 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born in Alton, Illinois, on Sept. 7, 1928, and was one of six children born to the late Amiel and Theresa A. "Nettie" (Wheaton) Harting.

She married William Eldon East on Nov. 27, 1947 at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fieldon, Illinois, and together they were blessed with a 71 year marriage and the joys of raising their 10 children.

Bill and Dorothy spent many years raising their family at their home near McClusky, and it wasn't until after the death of her husband on Feb. 2, 2019, that Dorothy moved into town.

Their home was always full of activity and love with many family get togethers, as her family was the center of her world. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, cooking and baking, always striving to achieve "Nettie Do" perfection.

After spending many years raising her family, Dorothy began working at the Alton Mental Health Center where she was the perfect fit for the activity department.

She remained there for many years, retiring in 1990.

After retirement, both she and William enjoyed their condo in Naples, Florida, where they were both able to relax and enjoy the Florida sunshine.

Surviving are her nine children and their spouses, Melody and Roger Vetter of Jerseyville, Illinois, Debbie and Doug Koch of Naples, Florida, David East of Kane, Illinois, Turese and Kent Beiermann, Bill and June East, Jeri and Rusty Kuehnel, Pati and Mark Carpunky, Rosemary and Doug Mann, and Matt and Ann East all of Jerseyville; 40 Grandchildren; 49 Great Grandchildren and twins due in Sept.; eight great-great grandchildren; and a brother and sister in-law, William and Carol Harting of Ritzville, Washington.

In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by her son, William Randall East on April 2, 1951; a brother, Wilbur Harting; and three sisters, Marcella Royse, Rosemary Corzine, and Helen Rogers.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A private burial will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Fieldon, where military services will be provided by the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 in honor of her husband's service with the United States Army.

Memorials may be given to the Grace Community Baptist Church in Jerseyville, where she was a member, or to The Special Olympics.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.