1/1
Dorothy East
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JERSEYVILLE — Dorothy Ann East, 91, died at 2:10 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born in Alton, Illinois, on Sept. 7, 1928, and was one of six children born to the late Amiel and Theresa A. "Nettie" (Wheaton) Harting.

She married William Eldon East on Nov. 27, 1947 at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fieldon, Illinois, and together they were blessed with a 71 year marriage and the joys of raising their 10 children.

Bill and Dorothy spent many years raising their family at their home near McClusky, and it wasn't until after the death of her husband on Feb. 2, 2019, that Dorothy moved into town.

Their home was always full of activity and love with many family get togethers, as her family was the center of her world. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, cooking and baking, always striving to achieve "Nettie Do" perfection.

After spending many years raising her family, Dorothy began working at the Alton Mental Health Center where she was the perfect fit for the activity department.

She remained there for many years, retiring in 1990.

After retirement, both she and William enjoyed their condo in Naples, Florida, where they were both able to relax and enjoy the Florida sunshine.

Surviving are her nine children and their spouses, Melody and Roger Vetter of Jerseyville, Illinois, Debbie and Doug Koch of Naples, Florida, David East of Kane, Illinois, Turese and Kent Beiermann, Bill and June East, Jeri and Rusty Kuehnel, Pati and Mark Carpunky, Rosemary and Doug Mann, and Matt and Ann East all of Jerseyville; 40 Grandchildren; 49 Great Grandchildren and twins due in Sept.; eight great-great grandchildren; and a brother and sister in-law, William and Carol Harting of Ritzville, Washington.

In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by her son, William Randall East on April 2, 1951; a brother, Wilbur Harting; and three sisters, Marcella Royse, Rosemary Corzine, and Helen Rogers.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A private burial will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Fieldon, where military services will be provided by the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 in honor of her husband's service with the United States Army.

Memorials may be given to the Grace Community Baptist Church in Jerseyville, where she was a member, or to The Special Olympics.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Crawford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
1308 St. Highway 109
Jerseyville, IL 62052
(618) 498-9844
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved