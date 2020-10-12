1/1
Dorothy Emery
CAPE GIRARDEAU — Dorothy Jean Emery, 78, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, formerly of Alton, Illinois, and Marble Hill, Missouri, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.

An only child, Dorothy was born July 20, 1942, in Illinois, to Cecil and Melva Hess.

Dorothy married Charles Weaver and they had a son, David Weaver.

She later married Dale Emery. After Dale's passing, she enjoyed a long term relationship with Don Robinson, and he preceded her in death.

Dorothy resided many years in Alton and was a manager at Purina in Alton.

Dorothy enjoyed shopping, playing cards and dominos, going to casinos and dining out.

Loving survivors include a son, David Weaver of Cape Girardeau; two grandchildren, Brittany Weaver (Charles Moore) of Cape Girardeau and Ryan Weaver of Jackson; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Weaver; her second husband, Dale Emery; and her parents.

Visitation is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, at McCombs Funeral Home, 1425 Kurre Lane, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.

Interment is private at a later date.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to Saint Francis Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the TRIBUTE WALL tab of Dorothy's personal obituary page at mccombsfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
