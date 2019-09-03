WOOD RIVER — Dorothy Mae Gilreath, 88, passed away at 4:50 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River.

Born Sept. 25, 1930 in Columbus, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Nate W. Hopper, Sr. and Zola A. (Sams) Hopper.

Dorothy was an upstanding member of the Hartford Assembly of God Church in Hartford, Illinois since the age of 14. She worked as a cook at Eldercare Nursing Home in Alton for 20 years. Later she worked for the City of Wood River as a grill cook at Belk Park Golf Course for seven years, retiring in 2000. She proudly attained her GED at the age of 60.

Survivors include two daughters, Deborah Tatman and Rhonda (Michael) Bowman, all of Hartford; a son-in-law, Paul Jaco of Hartford; nine grandchildren, Jamie (Tom) Dennis, Michael Tatman, Matthew (Maile) Tatman, Christopher (Mandy) Gilreath, Timothy (Kara) Reed, Laura Bowman, Jason (Melissa) Jaco, Paul Matthew (Kendy) Scudder, and Jessica Gonzales; 16 great grandchildren, Brittany Tatman, Devon, Carissa, Landin, and Carter Gilreath, Gabriel, Wyatt, and Kendra Reed, Jordan, Colin, Rory, and Emma Jaco, Jackson Fischer Scudder, Mason Pyle, and Paxton and Hudson Gonzales; a special sister-in-law, Lois Gilreath of Fosterburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gilreath, who passed away Oct. 18, 2000; her parents; a daughter, Pamela Jaco; a son-in-law, Anthony Tatman; and her brother, Nate Hopper, Jr.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 at Paynic Home for Funerals. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 at Hartford Assembly of God. Pastor David Fields will officiate.

Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Memorials may be made to the church.

