PRAIRIETOWN — Dorothy Marie Wolff Goebel, 92, of Prairietown, Illinois, died at Riverside Rehab and Healthcare, Alton, Illinois on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. of COVID-19. She was born Sept. 7, 1927 in Bunker Hill, Illinois, to Willis C. Wolff Sr and Helena (Schreiber) Wolff. Family graveside services will be held at Prairietown Cemetery with Rev. Brandon Larson officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or School, Dorsey, Illinois. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 23 to May 24, 2020.