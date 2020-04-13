GODFREY — Dorothy J. Hagen, 78, of Godfrey, Illinois, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

She was born Dec. 10, 1941 in Perryville, Missouri, to Ralph E. and Mary E. (Moran) Hoehn.

She and Robert E. Hagen were married Oct. 23, 1982. He preceded her in death on Oct. 25, 2007.

She had been a sales associate for over 30 years in the Sporting Goods Department at WalMart. She was a member of Eastern Star.

Survivors include her one daughter, Robyn Hamlin of St. Louis, Missouri; one son, Ricky Hamlin of Alton, Illinois; one sister, Sandra Kurtzeborn of Florissant, Missouri; two grandsons, Conar Smith and Rick Lucas Hamlin; one granddaughter, Alicia Hamlin; and one great-granddaughter, Skylynn Hamlin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one son, Wendell Hamlin.

Private service will be held at Ford & Young Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 14, for family only.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the .

