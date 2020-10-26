Dorothy Hewlett

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Dorothy M. Hewlett, 87, passed away 12:05 a.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born December 21, 1932 in Alton, she was the daughter of William "Earl" and Ruth (Fulks) Hill.Dorothy worked as a glass counselor for Owens-IL Glass for 30 years before retiring. She married Ray Frederick Hewlett, Sr., who preceded her in death on October 5, 1992.

Surviving are a son, Jeffrey (Patty) Hewlett of East Alton; daughter, Kimberly (Denny) Doerr of Bethalto; grandchildren, Danny Wehrle, Michael Hewlett, Kyle Arakaki, Kea Baker, Tory Doerr, Kaylee Sandefer, Emily Hewlett; great grandchildren, Kyndra and Nicholas Wehrle, Kadin Thompson, Niko and Cecilia Doerr; brothers, Paul (Cecil "Cece") Hill of Bethalto, Jesse (Shirley) Hill of Pearl; and sisters, Vicki (Ernie) Williams of Alton, Donna Cooper of Wood River.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Ray Frederick Hewlett, Jr.; daughter, Pamela Sue Burton; brother, Robert Hill; and sisters, Pearl Jacobson, Anna "Louella" Aslone and Mary Bosoluke.

Graveside service and burial will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 28 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.