Dorothy Hewlett
ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Dorothy M. Hewlett, 87, passed away 12:05 a.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born December 21, 1932 in Alton, she was the daughter of William "Earl" and Ruth (Fulks) Hill.Dorothy worked as a glass counselor for Owens-IL Glass for 30 years before retiring. She married Ray Frederick Hewlett, Sr., who preceded her in death on October 5, 1992.

Surviving are a son, Jeffrey (Patty) Hewlett of East Alton; daughter, Kimberly (Denny) Doerr of Bethalto; grandchildren, Danny Wehrle, Michael Hewlett, Kyle Arakaki, Kea Baker, Tory Doerr, Kaylee Sandefer, Emily Hewlett; great grandchildren, Kyndra and Nicholas Wehrle, Kadin Thompson, Niko and Cecilia Doerr; brothers, Paul (Cecil "Cece") Hill of Bethalto, Jesse (Shirley) Hill of Pearl; and sisters, Vicki (Ernie) Williams of Alton, Donna Cooper of Wood River.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Ray Frederick Hewlett, Jr.; daughter, Pamela Sue Burton; brother, Robert Hill; and sisters, Pearl Jacobson, Anna "Louella" Aslone and Mary Bosoluke.

Graveside service and burial will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 28 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
