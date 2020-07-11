GODFREY — Dorothy J. (Smith) Ivanuck, 85, died at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor.

Born Aug. 14, 1934 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Jimmy and Margaret (Frields) Jackson.

Mrs. Ivanuck was a homemaker and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Surviving are four children, Jim Smith (Julie) of Bunker Hill, Illinois, Pam Kuhnline of Godfrey, Illinois, Greg Smith (Marianne) of Glen Carbon, Illinois, and Dan Ivanuck (Julie) of Rockton, Illinois; six grandchildren, Courtney Sloan, Jake Kuhnline, Jared and Abigayle Smith, and Kellen and Owen Ivanuck; and four great-grandchildren, Claire, Simon, Sophia and Thomas.

Along with her parents; she was preceded in death by one brother; two sisters; and husband, Ronald Dale Smith.

Private graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bunker Hill, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

