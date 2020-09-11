1/1
Dorothy Kemp
1938 - 2020
ALTON — Dorothy J. Kemp, 82, passed away at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side.

She was born April 14, 1938 in Eldred, Illinois, the daughter of Alvin and Margaret (Blanton) Bell.

On May 1, 1956, Dorothy married Ellis Kemp Jr., and in 1985 she married Joseph Valdes Sr.; Both preceded her in death.

Dorothy was an avid gardener and loved sewing and crocheting. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her dogs, Princess and Buddy; and bird, Jack.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Carmen McLaughlin, Edward Kemp, and Cynthia Kemp; two sisters, Mary Smith, and Rosemary Buttersworth; 10 grandchildren, Crystal Rexford, Jera (Christopher) Connell, James Stamm Jr., Erik Stamm, Ashley Cox, Michael Kemp, Jonathan Kemp, Clyde (Whitney) Phelps, Courtney McLaughlin, and Jesse Kemp; and 11 great-grandchildren with another on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Oren Bell; husbands; two daughters, Felicia Jean Rexford, and Robin E. Kemp.

Due to COVID restrictions, a total of 25 people will be allowed in the building during the visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois. Reverend Brad Donoho will be officiating.

A private burial will take place at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Arms of Love or 5As.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
SEP
14
Service
01:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
