DOROTHY KINGSTON

ALTON — Dorothy Louise Kingston, 92, formerly of Wood River, Illinois, passed away at 9:54 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Eunice C. Smith Home in Alton, Illinois.

Born August 1, 1926 in Alton, she was the daughter of John and Mary (Hart) Mitchel.

She worked as a floor supervisor at Olin Corp. for 35 years.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur C. Kingston; her parents; and her siblings.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 29 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the 5 A's of Alton.

