DOROTHY KLEINSCHNITTGER

GODFREY — Dorothy R. Kleinschnittger, 93, died at 12:04 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville, Illinois. Born on June 15, 1925 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Robert W. and Esther C. (Mook) Johnson.

On Aug. 30, 1944 she married John R. Kleinschnittger at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2008.

Dorothy was the secretary and accountant for her husband's business, Kleinschnittger Construction and was a volunteer for St. Anthony's Auxiliary. She danced in the chorus at the St. Louis Muny Opera for two years. In addition to performing at the Muny, she was in a program with Robert Wadlow where he played a toy maker and she a wind up dancing doll. She was a quilt maker, enjoyed crocheting and knitting and was a wonderful cook.

Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Lee Plummer of Dow, Illinois, a son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Ginger Kleinschnittger of Alton, seven grandchildren, Kelly Libbra (Joe), Kit Plummer, Justin Plummer (Nikki), Trevor Kleinschnittger (Jackie), Eric Kleinschnittger, David Pfeiffer, and Duran Pfeiffer, and 7 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great grandchild, a brother, Robert J. Johnson and a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Johnson.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 5 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, Illinois. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to St. Francis/Holy Ghost School or St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com