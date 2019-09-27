ALTON — Dorothy M. Lane, 82, passed away at 7:44 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Jerseyville Manor. She was born on July 1, 1937, in Hickman, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Harvey and Ida (Goff) Blasingim.

She married Harold Lane on May 23, 1953, in Alton, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on Aug 13, 2019. Survivors include three sons and a daughter in law: Terry and Debbie Lane of Alton, Tony Lane of Brighton, Illinois, Randy Lane of Sarasota, Florida, six grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Dorothy was formerly employed at Temple Cleaners, Kroger, and retired from Olin Brass where she worked in the ammunition department. She loved spending time with her family, shopping, country music, and the Red Hat Society.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by six brothers.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the funeral home. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to the and will be accepted at the funeral home.

