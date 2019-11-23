JERSEYVILLE — Dorothy Jean Lasbury, 91, formerly of Wood River, Illinois, passed away 10:40 a.m., Friday, Nove. 22, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor.

Born March 24, 1928 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Harold and Ruby (Cobel) Bryant.

Dorothy was a longtime member of Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church in Wood River.

On Nov. 14, 1947 in Wood River, she married Lester T. Lasbury. He died May 12, 1983.

Surviving are a daughter, Mary (Don) Tuttle of Godfrey, Illinois; grandchildren, Zach (Lindsey) Lasbury, Daniel (Lauren) Wickenhauser, David (Kyli) Wickenhauser, Monica Wickenhauser, Maria Lasbury, Leah Lasbury; great grandchildren, Charlie Wickenhauser and Ayden Lasbury; sister-in-law, Barbara Bryant in Michigan; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Rickey and Jim Lasbury; daughter, Terry Jo Lasbury; and brother, Donny Bryant.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Rev. David Wickenhauser will officiate.

Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to .