CARLINVILLE — Dorothy L. Lee, 90, of Carlinville, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation or Carlinville United Methodist Church. Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

