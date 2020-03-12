ALTON — Dorothy M. Leinicke (nee Miller), 95, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph Leinicke, loving mother of Craig (Connie) Leinicke and Linda Leinicke, dear grandmother of Christina Leinicke, Carrie Leinicke and Cady Leinicke. She also was a dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Dorothy was an avid gardener and loved to read. She was also an active member and Sunday School Teacher at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, Illinois.

Visitation is at the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory in Ballwin, Missouri on Sunday, March 15 at noon until the time of services at 3 p.m. Private interment is at Evergreen Cemetery in Ava, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.