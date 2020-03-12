Dorothy Leinicke

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Leinicke.
Service Information
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO
63011-4623
(636)-227-5511
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ALTON — Dorothy M. Leinicke (nee Miller), 95, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph Leinicke, loving mother of Craig (Connie) Leinicke and Linda Leinicke, dear grandmother of Christina Leinicke, Carrie Leinicke and Cady Leinicke. She also was a dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Dorothy was an avid gardener and loved to read. She was also an active member and Sunday School Teacher at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, Illinois.

Visitation is at the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory in Ballwin, Missouri on Sunday, March 15 at noon until the time of services at 3 p.m. Private interment is at Evergreen Cemetery in Ava, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.