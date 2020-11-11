1/1
Dorothy Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BRIGHTON — Dorothy June Lewis, 90, of Brighton, Illinois, died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born on June 13, 1930 in Brighton to the late Thomas and Anna (Pool) Hughes.

June married Floyd Lewis on May 29, 1948 in Godfrey, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 1997.

She owned and operated Brighton Cleaners before retiring.

June was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Brighton and was part of Macoupin County Democratic Women's Association.

She Volunteered for Brighton Senior Meals and for Betsey Ann Association.

She is survived by three children Kenneth Lewis, and Katherine (Mark) Childress both of Bethalto, Illinois, and Michael (Hannelore Miller) of Brighton; two siblings, Thomas "TJ" (Mary Nell) Hughes and Albert "Butch" Hughes; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; along with two great-great grandchildren due in 2021.

June was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; two children, Barbara "Bobbi" Parrish and Floyd "Jim" Lewis; also six siblings, Richard Hughes, Adeline Eveland, Tomaline Northcut, Edna Jean Roberts, James (Bud) Hughes, and Darlene Ruth Burks.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Due to current Covid 19 restrictions we request any guests wear a mask, practice social distancing, and avoid physical contact with the family.

Memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis or St. Jude's.

Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Family Funeral Home - Brighton
501 W Center St
Brighton, IL 62012
(618) 372-3712
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved