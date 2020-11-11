BRIGHTON — Dorothy June Lewis, 90, of Brighton, Illinois, died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born on June 13, 1930 in Brighton to the late Thomas and Anna (Pool) Hughes.

June married Floyd Lewis on May 29, 1948 in Godfrey, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 1997.

She owned and operated Brighton Cleaners before retiring.

June was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Brighton and was part of Macoupin County Democratic Women's Association.

She Volunteered for Brighton Senior Meals and for Betsey Ann Association.

She is survived by three children Kenneth Lewis, and Katherine (Mark) Childress both of Bethalto, Illinois, and Michael (Hannelore Miller) of Brighton; two siblings, Thomas "TJ" (Mary Nell) Hughes and Albert "Butch" Hughes; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; along with two great-great grandchildren due in 2021.

June was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; two children, Barbara "Bobbi" Parrish and Floyd "Jim" Lewis; also six siblings, Richard Hughes, Adeline Eveland, Tomaline Northcut, Edna Jean Roberts, James (Bud) Hughes, and Darlene Ruth Burks.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Due to current Covid 19 restrictions we request any guests wear a mask, practice social distancing, and avoid physical contact with the family.

Memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis or St. Jude's.

Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.