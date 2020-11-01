ALTON — Dorothy Morrison, 92, nee McKinney, passed at her home in Alton, Illinois, on the morning of Oct. 31, 2020.

Dorothy was born in Calloway County, Kentucky, Aug. 11, 1928.

A loving mother, Granny, and friend, she will be remembered by many.

Dorothy worked as an aide and in the laundry department most of her life, as well as a homemaker. She could often be found watching cooking shows or "Matlock," while making quilts for her family. In her later years she took up making mats from plastic bags for the homeless of Alton when she was no longer able to quilt.

A devout Christian, Dorothy was a member of Christway Church, in Godfrey, Illinois. Rejoicing with her in Heaven is husband Hoy Morrison, daughter Donna Morrison, mother and father Robert and Estelle McKinney, sisters and brothers Myrtie Davis, Nell Turner, L.C. McKinney, Edna Wallace, Joy Farmer, Virginia McKinney, Eugene McKinney, Larry McKinney, James McKinney, baby boy,and great grandson Christian Viola.

Surviving are her daughters Betty Welch, Kim (Lee) Dick and Phyllis Baulos, all of Alton, Illinois; brother, Robert McKinney (Sue), of Kentucky, and one sister-in-law, Marilyn McKinney; grandchildren, Jackie (Damon) Parish, of Collinsville, Illinois, Jeremy (Sandra) Welch, of Piasa, Illinois, Becky Baulos, of Hillsboro, Illinois, Donna (Bobby) Jones, of Alton, Amanda Dick, of Alton, and Andrew Dick, of East Alton, Illinois; great grandchildren, Hayley King (Chris Biondi), of Collinsville, Illinois, Heather Welch, of Bethalto, Illinois, Douglas Miller, of Mount Olive, Illinois, ETSN Daniel Parish, stationed in San Diego, California, Ashley Welch, of Godfrey, Jonah Parish, of Collinsville, and Louis and Elliot Jones, both of Alton.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Christway Church, in Godfrey, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Reverend Steve Rice will officiate.

Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, in Jerseyville. Memorials may be made to Christway Church. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.