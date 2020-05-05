GODFREY — Dorothy Rose Nagy, 92, died at 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Integrity of Godfrey, Illinois, after a brief illness. She was born May 11, 1927 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Roy Raymond and Rose Louise (Bock) Collins. Surviving are one son, Dennis Nagy of Alton; one daughter, Gayle Hill Poehlman (Bruce) of Godfrey; eight grandchildren, Kristopher Nagy (Sarah), Brian Nagy, Matthew Nagy, Elly Nagy, Patrick Nagy, Ryan Hill, Nathan Hill and Chester Hill IV (Ashley); 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and one sister, June Nagy of Quincy, Illinois. Preceding her in death were her husband, William B. Nagy; and her brother-in-law, Frank S. Nagy. On May 28, 1949, she and Bill were married after meeting at Shurtleff College in Alton. He had returned from active duty with the Navy following WWII. She contributed 55 years of community service making a lasting impact on the area. In 1985, she was elected Supervisor of Foster Township, serving until 2009. In the 1980's, she spearheaded a program called AARP Tax Counseling for the Elderly. She was also very involved with Alton Community Service League, YWCA, a leader for both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, United Way, Alton Children's Theater, Alton-Wood River Cancer Prevention Study, American Red Cross, Pride, Inc., among other organizations. In 2017, she was honored with the YWCA Woman of Distinction Award for her community contributions. She said, "My life has been so fulfilling. I am very fortunate to have worked with so many wonderful people along the way." Her family was her pride and joy and she loved watching them grow. A private mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. Father Paul Nguyen will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Pride, Inc., which is dedicated to community beautification, teaching the value of volunteerism and promoting pride in our community. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 5 to May 6, 2020.