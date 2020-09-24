1/1
Dorothy Schulz
1927 - 2020
ALTON — Dorothy L. Schulz, 93, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 in Alton, Illinois.

She was born Feb. 13, 1927, in Alton, the daughter of Harry and Alvina (Ernst) Schlag.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church since returning to the area in 1969.

She attended St. John's School of Nursing in Springfield, Illinois, after leaving the SSND convent.

She worked at St. John's Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, St. Joseph's Hospital in Alton and at Eunice Smith nursing facility in Alton.

Following her nursing career, she worked and retired from Famous-Barr in Alton.

She is survived by her son, John (Madalyn) Schulz of Eudora, Kansas; three grandchildren, Theresa Whittle, Derek (Morgan) Ogan, and Emily (William) McKown; and three great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Agnes Nelson of Louisville, Kentucky, and Joann Schulz of St. Charles, Missouri; and a brother-in-law, John (Betty) Schulz of Indianapolis, Indiana.

In addition, she is loved and adored by her cousins, Rosemary Dodgen; along with her children and grandchildren, and Dave and Tom Ernst.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 51 years Maurice Schulz; and cousins, Ralph Dodgen, and Harry and Rachel Ernst.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Sept. 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home, 2521 Edwards St, Alton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. Father Paul Nguyen OMV. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Church, Marquette High School, the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George or Masses.

The family would like to thank Don Schulz, Judy and Scott Stefanik, Mary Carol, Bob Voecker, Anita Martinet and all the staff at Asbury Village; Dr. Michele VanDorn and staff at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy Center.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
