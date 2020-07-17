Dorothy Strohbeck

BRIGHTON — Dorothy L. Strohbeck, 96, of Brighton, Illinois passed away peacefully

at 4:10 A.M. on July 16, 2020 at Asbury Assisted Living Center in Godfrey.

She was born on December 14, 1923 in Hilyard Township, the daughter of the

late Harry and Gladys (Hackney) Fite.

She married Leo Strohbeck on September 20, 1944 and they were blessed

with 74 years of marriage, all but two of which were spent on the family farm

north of Fosterburg. He preceded her on June 16, 2019. Dorothy never had an

unkind word for anyone and always had a bright smile and willing attitude.

She is survived by her loving sons Larry (Cheryl) Strohbeck and

Jim (Pam) Strohbeck as well as 3 grandchildren; Julie (Ray) Gvillo,

Brian (Mary Ann) Strohbeck and Craig (Jenifer) Strohbeck. She also leaves

5 great grandchildren; Kyle (Brooke) Gvillo, Heather (Doug) Frank,

Ryan Gvillo (fiancee Abbey Boland), Becky Gillen and Brianne Strohbeck as

well as 5 great, great grandchildren; Paisley, Parker, Hadley and Leo Gvillo

and Nora Frank; she also leaves a sister, Merna Buhs, several nieces, nephews, and family friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her parents Harry and Gladys;

grandson Todd Strohbeck; sisters and brothers-in-law; Edna Mae (Roy) Strohbeck,

Esther (Mitch) Taggart, Thelma (Charles) Schoeneman, Verna (Bob) Kahl,

brother Jack (Dorothy) Fite; sister-in-law Maxine Brueggemann and brothers-in-law

Clyde Brueggemann and Melvin Buhs.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Asbury Village and

Vitas Hospice Care for their dedicated and compassionate care.

Visitation will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at

Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral services will be at 10 am on Monday, July 20, 2020 at

Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery.

Memorial may be made to Asbury Village in Godfrey or Alzheimer's Association.

Per the families wishes they ask anyone who will be attending to wear a mask,

social distance, and avoid direct contact with the family.

Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com