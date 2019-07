CASEYVILLE — Dorothy S. Thilman, 98, of Caseyville, died at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Caseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon; funeral services are 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 with burial at Caseyville Cemetery. www.irwinchapel.com