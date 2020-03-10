GODFREY — Dorothy M. Waggoner, 99, died at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Integrity of Godfrey, Illinois.

Born Jan. 25, 1921 in Williamsville, Illinois, she was the daughter of George W. and Eunice (Antrobus) Ressler.

Mrs. Waggoner was a member of the Eastern Star and was a member of the former Elm Street Presbyterian Church in Alton, Illinois. She was a homemaker and also a secretary for the Coca-Cola Company in Alton.

She married Elwood F. Newman. He preceded her in death in 1975. She married Ralph Baker and he preceded her in death in 1989. She then married Roland Waggoner and he preceded her in death in 1999.

Surviving are three children, Jackie Ewing of East Alton, Michael Newman (Judy) of Grafton, Illinois, and Carolyn Cooling (Tom) of Chesterfield, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Richard "Rick" Ewing, James "Jim" Ewing (Dawn), Brian Ewing (Donna), Dennis Ewing (Jodi), Michael Newman Jr. (Anita), Melissa Berghoff (Keith), Lisa Caldieraro, Darla Newman (Ashley), and David Carroll; 14 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husbands; she was preceded in death by three brothers; and a great grandson, Derek Newman.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Burial will be at Godfrey Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a .

The family would like to thank the staff at Integrity of Godfrey for their compassionate care.

