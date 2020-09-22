1/1
Dorothy Zeigenbein
COTTAGE HILLS — Dorothy L. Zeigenbein, 90, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at 7:02 a.m. at Integrity of Wood River, Illinois.

She was born on Sept. 29, 1929 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of John and Mary (King) Lewis.

Dorothy married Bill Zeigenbein in Alton; he preceded her in death.

Dorothy was an avid church member and a Sunday school teacher.

She is survived by four children, Yvonne Barnes (Kent), Jerry Stamm (Ruth), Sandy Barrett (Dee), Roger Rutledge (Bonnie) and Billy Zeigenbein; a brother, Art Lewis (Sadie); 17 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; 28 great-great grandchildren; a great great-great grandchild; and all of the children she babysat over the years.

In addition to her husband, Bill; she is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Ricky and Darrell; three brothers, Harold, Clarence, and Paul Lewis; and three sisters, Margaret Bell, Helen Lewis, and Pauline Hyman.

A visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 25, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 25 people will be allowed in the building and the wearing of facial coverings is required.

Funeral Services will be private, and burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to the Alton VFW Post 1308.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
