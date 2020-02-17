JERSEYVILLE — Dorothy E. Zipprich, 86, passed away at 8:37 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born Dec. 7, 1933 at Michael, Illinois, in Calhoun County, the daughter of the late Adam F. and Lena C. (Klunk) Zipprich.

Dorothy was employed at Biederman Furniture Company until 1966. She the worked at Dr. Mitchell's office as a receptionist until her retirement in 1984. She then became employed at Alton Refrigeration in 1986 and retired a second time in Jan. of 2001.

She is survived by a sister and brother in law, Mary C and Ralph Mathews of Bethalto, Illinois; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by three brothers, James Zipprich, Robert Zipprich, and a infant brother Raymond; and five sisters, Helen Friedel, Marcella Gress, Lucille and Gotway; and infants Rosemary and Edna Zipprich.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 9 a.m. at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois, until the time of Mass at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at St. Micheal's Cemetery in Michael, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to Masses.

