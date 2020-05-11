WOOD RIVER — Dorville Odus "Johnny" Johnson, 94, passed away 10:32 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his residence. Born in Jonesboro, Arkansas, on April 10, 1926, he was the son of Doss A. and Lela Taylor (Spurgan) Johnson. A U.S. Navy veteran serving in WWII and Korea, he retired after 21 years of active duty. On April 16, 1955 in Hartford, Illinois, he married Zelda Wollenweber. She survives. Surviving also are sons, Johnny (Carolyn) Johnson, and Dickson Wong both of Wood River, Illinois; daughters, Jeannette Jeffery of Columbia, Illinois, and Tammy (Boyce) Belt of Granite City, Illinois; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; and his beloved dog, "Max". Preceding him in death were his parents; daughters, Helen Ireland and Jo Pfeiffer; grandchildren, Jossetta Ireland, Charles "Chip" Ireland, and Amanda Wahl; brothers, Donald Johnson, D.J. Johnson in infancy, Dalton Johnson; and sisters, Lavada Porter, Lavon Logston and Lavern Lipe. Family services and burial will be Wednesday, May 13, at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois. Pastor Robert Smith will officiate. Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.



