CARROLLTON — Douglas D. McCarry, 41, of Carrollton died on Thursday July 25, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Carrollton on May 22, 1978, he was the son of the late Kirby McCarry and Carolyn (Hartman) McCarry of Carrollton.

Surviving besides his mother are a son, Dalton Jeffrey McCarry, and a daughter, Jaleigh Danielle McCarry; a sister Emily (companion Jake Retherford) McCarry of Carrollton; and aunts Martha Price of Carrollton and Joanne Breden of St. Charles, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his father and Doug Smith.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday July 31, 2019 at St. John's Cemetery in Carrollton. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at the cemetery. Memorials may be made to a fund for his children at Carrollton Bank. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.