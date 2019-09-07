ALTON — Douglas Bradshaw, 45, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in his home.

He was born on April 23, 1974, the son of Karl and Joyce (Edwards) Bradshaw. He married Holly Theisen in 2002 in Alton; she survives.

He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed spending his time outdoors: fishing, hunting, and mushroom and arrowhead hunting.

He is survived by his father, Karl and his mother, Joyce; his wife, Holly; four children, Kaitlyn Rea, Brei Theisen, Zoey and Caleb Schuyler and Alaska Golden all of Alton; two brothers, Jesse Bradshaw of Alton and Michael and Kristy Bradshaw of Rosedale; four grandchildren, Natalie Rea, Emma Spraggs, Ava Moore, Wyatt Schuyler, and one on the way, Easton Moore.

Douglas was preceded in death by his grandparents and one brother, Karl Joseph.

Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 9 from 4-8 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Terry Munn officiating. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.