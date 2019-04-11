DOUGLAS MARTIN

GARY — Douglas C. Martin, Sr was born Dec. 2, 1929 in Gary, Indiana to the late Fred Martin and Lucy Shedd.

Doug graduated 1948 from Roosevelt High School in Gary. Doug served his country by enlisting into the United States Army, where he served from April 1950 to April 1953; after fighting in the Korean War earning the rank of Corporal, he received an honorable discharge. He later moved to Alton, Illinois and met the love of his life Alice A. Harris. They were united in Holy Wedlock, Feb. 7, 1964, to this union three children were born: Douglas, Jr., Jon, and Carla. Alice preceded him in death Oct. 11, 2016. He was employed over 20 years with Olin Works and with National Lead in South St. Louis, Missouri.

Doug professed a hope in Christ and was a faithful member of Liberty Community Worship Center, where he served on the Board of Deacons, under the pastorate of Bishop Jones. His Civil activities included: 3rd Vice Chairman - Coalition of Concern Citizens, Alton; Housing Authority Commissioner; Board Member for the Madison County Urban League; and former President of 100 Black Men, Alton.

On Saturday, April 6, 2019, Doug made his transition from earth to his eternal home. He was blessed with 89 years. In addition to his parents and beloved wife, he was preceded in death by a son ~ Douglas Martin, Jr.; and a daughter, Carla Martin.

He leaves to cherish his memory: a son, Jon F. (Kimberley) Martin Sr.; a grandson, Jon F. Martin, Jr.; and many friends.

Visitation will convene Saturday, April 13 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Monroe Memorial Church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Bishop Samuel E. White will officiate, and Bishop Arthur Jones will eulogize. Online registry is available at: www.harrisonfuneralchapel.com