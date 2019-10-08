CARROLTON — Douglas K. Pope, 69 of Carrollton, Illinois died Friday morning Oct. 4, 2019 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

He was born Oct. 25, 1949 in Decatur, Illinois the son of the late Kenneth and Pauline Roane Pope. He married Sharon Kay Camden March 26, 1972 at the Lakeview Baptist Church in Decatur. Doug graduated from Decatur High School and the Journeyman Carpenters Program at the local community college. He worked as a carpenter from 1972 until 1986 in Illinois and Nebraska. He returned to the area and was head custodian for the Carrollton High School until his retirement in 2009. He served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam and was a member of Faith Baptist Church. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and hunting. He loved his family and sports.

Surviving is his wife Sharon at home; his son Steve (Jennifer) Pope of Roodhouse; grandchildren Steven Pope II and Hannah Pope; sister Rita Pope-Leffler of Springfield, Missouri; two brothers Bob (Cheryl) Pope of Decatur and Randy (Mary) Pope of Bethany, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, a brother Jeff Pope and a sister Judy Sloan.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton with casual sports attire suggested. Burial will be in Eldred Memorial Garden. Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials can be made to the Roodhouse or Carrollton Fire Protection Districts. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.airsman-hires.com

The Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton, Illinois is in charge of the arrangements.