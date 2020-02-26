JERSEYVILLE — Douglas Charles Shafer, 58, died at 10:34 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Des Peres Hospital in St. Louis County, Missouri.

He was born in Jerseyville, Illinois, on Feb. 17, 1962, and was one of four children born to Jack and Joyce Ann (Myers) Shafer.

A lifelong Jerseyville resident, Doug graduated in 1980 from Jersey Community High School. He has spent his entire working career in the auto industry, first working Sunderland Motor Company and eventually owning Car Quest for many years, before accepting the position of parts manager at McKay's NAPA Auto Parts all in Jerseyville, prior to his health necessitating that he retire.

He was a member of the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association and a member of the former Moose Lodge in Jerseyville, and in his spare time enjoyed camping and snowmobiling with family and friends.

He met Barbara Warford in Jan. of 2001, and the two have shared the last 20 years together, marrying on Sept. 8, 2017 in Jerseyville.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara Warford of Jerseyville; two grandchildren, Gwenda Holmes and Cain Holmes of Jerseyville; their mother, Kayla; a sister, Dr. Kathy Shafer of Litchfield, Illinois; two brothers, Stephen Shafer of Jerseyville and Clark Shafer of St. Louis, Missouri; along with this brothers and sisters in-law, Vicky and Ron Blackorby of Jerseyville, Penny and Mike Jarman, Mark and Karen Madson, and Tom and Martha Warford all of Grafton, Illinois, and Clint and Pam Warford of Jerseyville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Virgil and Ada (Mourning) Myers and Ira "Jack" and Mable (Lyles) Shafer; his father in-law and mother in-law, James and Gwenda Warford; a sister in-law, Terri (Warford) Madson; and a brother in-law, James Warford.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 28.

He will be laid to rest in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to his family in care of the funeral home to assist with his grandchildren.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.