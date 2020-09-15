1/1
Douglas Upple
BRIGHTON — Douglas D. Upple, age 77, of Wood River, Illinois, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois.

He was born Oct. 20, 1942 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Raymond Upple and Larry and Oneita Wilson.

He married Carol Stice on March 14, 1964 in Alton and she survives.

Doug worked for Pepsi as a salesman for 10 years; he then began his career as a very successful car salesman, winning many awards and eventually becoming self-employed before his retirement.

He belonged to St. Paul United Methodist Church.

He loved his dogs, especially Buffy and Andy. Doug loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Carol; he is survived by four children and their spouses, Debbie Murphy and Dan Murphy (deceased) of Edwardsville, Illinois, Robin and Dee Tull of Texas, Shelley and Tom Spahr of Bethalto, Illinois, and Dana and Greg Doyle of Edwardsville; a sister and her husband, Gayla and Bill Taylor of Indianapolis, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Shalyn, Whitney, Nichole, Tyler, Amber, Anthony, Erin, Lauren, and Christopher; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Charlotte; and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his father, Raymond Upple; his mother and father, Oneita and Larry Wilson; and son-in-law, Dan Murphy.

Due to the COVID restrictions, a private celebration of life will be held with immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Doug was a wonderful son, husband, father, papa, brother and friend; He will be greatly missed by his loved ones.

The family would like to extend their special appreciation for the love and care given to him by the entire staff of Robings Manor Nursing home for the past 5 years.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
