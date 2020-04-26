HARTFORD — Doyle B. Hale, 81, passed away peacefully Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home with family at his side.

He was born June 26, 1938, in Eagle Creek Township (Gallatin County), Illinois, the son of James Vincent and Shirley Myrlee (Elliott) Hale.

Doyle graduated from Bethalto High School in 1956, became a skilled mill specialist machinist, was an active member of Machinist and Aerospace Workers Union Local 660, and retired from Olin Corp. in 2001.

He married Susan Oros Oct. 10, 1987. Together, they built their retirement home in Chouteau Township, Illinois. She survives.

Doyle was a fine musician, loving the "original" country style of music and played guitar, bass and steel guitar with many fellow musicians in the area. He was a member of two local bands, "The Showmen" and "The Gentlemen."

A serious recorded-music archivist for most of his adult life, he became highly skilled at restoring recordings to their original quality. He enjoyed working with fellow enthusiasts across the county in preserving obscure collectible recordings.

He was an avid fisherman for nearly his entire life and loved mushroom and arrow-head hunting throughout the years with family and friends. He was a member of the South Roxana Dad's Club. Anyone who met Doyle became a friend forever.

Doyle became a seeker of Christ and His divine love for him. A quiet respecter of God in his life, in faith, Doyle genuinely gave his life over to the Lord and secured his soul for an eternity with his Heavenly Father. In the final days before his passing, Doyle was given a sweet peace…a great comfort to Sue and his family around him.

Besides his wife, Sue, also surviving are his brother, Don Mitchell, of Wood River; brother-in-law, Larry (Liz) Oros, of Apple Valley, California; sister-in-law, Missy Miller, of Roxana; sons, Doyle Everett (Cheryl) Hale, of Edwardsville, Scott H. (Lisa) Hale, of Edwardsville, William (Crystal) Hale, of Joplin, Missouri; daughters, Dezina Myrlee (Jim) Trumulty, of Bethalto, Julie (Toni) Cole-Bartholomew, of Roxana; grandchildren, Justin Hale, Phillip (Beth) Hale, Matthew (Bekah) Hale, Jacob (Hailey) Snyder, Nikki Cole, Ashlyn Cole, Payton Montgomery, Dawson Dunse, Teresa Webster, Aislinn Bonney, Joshua (Lauren) Mullikin and Glenn Kotkiewicz; and, great grandchildren, Patrick Hale, Isabella Snyder, Evelyn Hale, Clara Mullikin and June Mullikin.

Preceding him in death were his parents; infant daughter, Stephanie Josephine Hale; infant great granddaughter, Clementine Hale; brothers, James Hale, Robert Hale and William Hale; and, brother-in-law, Johnny Oros.

Private services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. To help share with those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live at Facebook/Marks Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the South Roxana Dad's Club or Lung Cancer Foundation of America.